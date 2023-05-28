Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHIY remained flat at $14.36 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

