Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.41% of Sempra Energy worth $684,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

