Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.70 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $73,488.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00019693 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $69,325.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

