Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%.
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
