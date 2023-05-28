SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. 5,750,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,244. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

