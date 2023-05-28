SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $5.32 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,601. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.