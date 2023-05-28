SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 3.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after purchasing an additional 417,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $203.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,019. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.88. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

