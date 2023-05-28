SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 112,500 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,409,000. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 2.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

