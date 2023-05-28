SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MET traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

