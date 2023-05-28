SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 11,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,570,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

