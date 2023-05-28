SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.51.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,569,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,314,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.