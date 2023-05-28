Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

SCHF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,391. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

