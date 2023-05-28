Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

