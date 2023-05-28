Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $1,000.96 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.61 or 0.06835069 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,351,736,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,151,810 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

