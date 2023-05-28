Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,701. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

