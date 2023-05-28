Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,701. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
