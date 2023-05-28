Safe Trading Down 16.2% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00022104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $124.83 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.82455644 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

