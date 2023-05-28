Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 294.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Saab AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

SAABF remained flat at $57.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. Saab AB has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

