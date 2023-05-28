Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 294.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Saab AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
SAABF remained flat at $57.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. Saab AB has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.
Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.
