Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $449.96 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.