Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RVSB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,325. The company has a market cap of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVSB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

