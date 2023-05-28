Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,414.08 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.00 million and $22,414.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,413.00 or 0.99876203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00208492 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,967.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.