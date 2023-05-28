Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $22,173.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.86 or 0.99981132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

