RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

RF Industries stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

