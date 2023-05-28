Request (REQ) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $84.67 million and $971,833.52 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08487168 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $633,434.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

