Request (REQ) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Request has a market capitalization of $86.29 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,060.06 or 0.99940072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08487168 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $633,434.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

