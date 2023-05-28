ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,709.03 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $14,709.03 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00328077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003643 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

