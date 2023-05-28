Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 30th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,222.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

