Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
