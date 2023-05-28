Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

