Ravencoin Market Cap Achieves $266.42 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $266.42 million and $3.53 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,578,210,871 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

