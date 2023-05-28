Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.31 and $30.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,130.31 or 0.99958520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

