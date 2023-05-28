Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.47 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.34 and $35.47 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

