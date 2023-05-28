Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $262.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.