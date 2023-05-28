Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $84.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

