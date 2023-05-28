Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in POSCO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,169 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKX opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

