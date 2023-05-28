Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 313 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $468.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.55 and a 200 day moving average of $449.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

