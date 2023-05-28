Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AMP stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average of $318.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

