Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increased by KeyCorp

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.