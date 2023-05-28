Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

