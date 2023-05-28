Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

