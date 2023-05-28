Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $113,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.95. 2,378,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,791. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

