PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,988.97

PotCoin (POT) traded up 61.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $809,988.97 and approximately $4.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00326529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,317,986 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

