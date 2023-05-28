Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.44 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $443,472.86 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.81546527 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $454,900.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

