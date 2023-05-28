Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $696,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.2 %

HSIC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. 555,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.