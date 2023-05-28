Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 34,730 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

