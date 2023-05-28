Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 7,188 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. 3,107,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

