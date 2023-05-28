Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 2,063,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.