Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 4.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 1.1 %

Markel stock traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,328.65. 39,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,590. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,319.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.