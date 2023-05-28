Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

