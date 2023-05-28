Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Invesco makes up about 1.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,631. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

