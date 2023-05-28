Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,543. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.48 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

