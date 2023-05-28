Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned approximately 1.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $89,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

